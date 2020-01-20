Philip Rivers Moves His Family From San Diego To Florida, Says Football Future ‘Is To Be Determined’

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is on the move.

According to Chris Mortensen, the quarterback told him he moved his family from San Diego to Florida, and added “what this means football wise is to be determined.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Phillip Rivers has confirmed to @AdamSchefter and me that he and his family have moved out of his San Diego home to Florida. His text: “What this means football wise is to be determined but it was time for us to move back closer to home.” — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 19, 2020

Well, the speculation surrounding this is going to run rampant heading into the offseason. There has been a ton of chatter about Rivers‘ future after a disappointing season.

Some think that he’s headed to a new team. Others seem to think that he might just be hanging it up. I honestly have no idea, but I think this move is important.

If you’re a fan of the Dolphins, you’re probably going to assume he’s going to be playing for Miami to help mentor Tua Tagovailoa for a season.

Obviously, that would seem to be a stretch at this point in time, but I think there’s a very real chance his time with the Chargers is over.

The fact he didn’t commit to them in his statement to Mortensen tells you all you need to know.