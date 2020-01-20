Editorial

Philip Rivers Moves His Family From San Diego To Florida, Says Football Future ‘Is To Be Determined’

Oakland Raiders v Los Angeles Chargers

(Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is on the move.

According to Chris Mortensen, the quarterback told him he moved his family from San Diego to Florida, and added “what this means football wise is to be determined.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the speculation surrounding this is going to run rampant heading into the offseason. There has been a ton of chatter about Rivers‘ future after a disappointing season.

Some think that he’s headed to a new team. Others seem to think that he might just be hanging it up. I honestly have no idea, but I think this move is important.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) on

If you’re a fan of the Dolphins, you’re probably going to assume he’s going to be playing for Miami to help mentor Tua Tagovailoa for a season.

Obviously, that would seem to be a stretch at this point in time, but I think there’s a very real chance his time with the Chargers is over.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) on

The fact he didn’t commit to them in his statement to Mortensen tells you all you need to know.