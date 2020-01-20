Prince Harry Says It Brings Him ‘Great Sadness’ To Step Away From Royal Role

Prince Harry said it brings him “great sadness” to step away from royal role and assured people that he didn’t come this decision lightly.

“The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly,” the Duke of Sussex shared during a charity event for Sentebale posted on the Sussex Royal Instagram page, according to a piece published Monday by USA Today.

"It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges," he added. "And I know I haven't always gone at it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is we're not walking away. And we certainly aren't walking away from you."

Prince Harry continued, "I hope that helps you understand what it had come to — that I would step my family back from all I have ever known to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life. I was born into this life and it is a great honor to serve my country and the queen."

“When I lost my mum [Princess Diana] 23 years ago, you took me under your wing,” the royal explained. You looked out for me for so long, but the media is a powerful force. And my hope is one day, our collective support for each other can be more powerful, because this is so much bigger than just us. It is beyond privilege to serve you and we will continue to lead a life of service. So in that respect, nothing changes.”

The duke then said how he would “always have the utmost respect for my grandmother — my commander-in-chief” while he praised the rest of his family for all their support of him and Meghan Markle over the last few months.

It comes following reports Saturday that Queen Elizabeth II had issued a statement releasing Harry and the former “Suits” actress of their duties, stating that they are “no longer working members of the Royal Family.”