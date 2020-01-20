REPORT: Cincinnati Bengals Have No Interest In Trading The 1st Pick In The NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals will reportedly not entertain trade offers for the top pick in the NFL draft.
According to a Sunday report from ESPN, the Bengals have no intention at all of trading away the first pick in the 2020 draft.
It’s widely believed they’ll take LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.
This is 100% the correct call from the Bengals. They can’t trade away the top pick. They just can’t do it.
If they already had a young quarterback, then you could make an argument for shipping him out of town. However, that’s not the case.
Andy Dalton needs to go, and it’s time for Joe Burrow to arrive in town. That means the Bengals have to keep the top pick.
Short of getting multiple first round picks, the Bengals shouldn’t even pick up the phone to hear other offers.
When you find yourself in a position to take a franchise quarterback, you do it. You don’t pass up on it. That’s just not smart business.
Joe Burrow is going to be a Bengal, and it’s that simple.