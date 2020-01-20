Richard Sherman Responds To Criticism From Darrelle Revis

San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman didn’t have much time to beef with NFL legend Darrelle Revis late Sunday night.

Revis, who is one of the best defensive backs in NFL history, tweeted Sunday after the 49ers beat the Packers, “Fear of getting beat in man to man coverage. Every snap every play. The fact that he doesn’t travel as a cornerback is lame. Except the challenge as the best and shut Adams down the entire game. Do it for the game of football. Stop hiding a cover 3 zone.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fear of getting beat in man to man coverage. Every snap every play. The fact that he doesn’t travel as a cornerback is lame. Except the challenge as the best and shut Adams down the entire game. Do it for the game of football. Stop hiding a cover 3 zone. pic.twitter.com/OWuzFtj8ov — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) January 20, 2020

Sherman wasn’t overly pleased with that tweet, and responded in part, “I would go in on this has been but I have a Super Bowl to prepare for. Enjoy the view from the couch. Your ninth year looked a lot different than this. Lmao.”

I would go in on this has been but I have a Super Bowl to prepare for. Enjoy the view from the couch. Your ninth year looked a lot different than this. Lmao https://t.co/jj3pwWYhVa — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 20, 2020

And it’s “Accept”. Thought I would give you a lesson while I was here https://t.co/jj3pwWYhVa — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 20, 2020

I have to cover every game kid. I get my hands on the football in the playoffs something you will never know anything about. https://t.co/V6uFIvNQvT — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 20, 2020

I really don’t understand at all why Revis thought this Twitter exchange was necessary. It doesn’t make sense at all.

Sherman played out of his mind Sunday night in his win over the Packers. He balled out, and came up with a huge interception.

Why did Revis think he had to call out the defensive formations? It seems like such a stupid argument to pick the night of the 49ers getting a huge win.

Sherman is a hell of a player, and he’s going to be remembered as one of the greatest defensive backs in the history of football.

Anybody who can’t admit that much doesn’t know what they’re talking about.