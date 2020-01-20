Cheapest Tickets To The Super Bowl Between The 49ers And Chiefs Cost More Than $5,700

Tickets to the Super Bowl between the 49ers and Chiefs cost an insane amount of money.

As of this moment on SeatGeek, the cheapest ticket with fees included will run you more than $5,700. The most expensive ticket is more than $67,000. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

My friends, that is a ton of money. If you have a family of four, you’re going to be spending more than $20,000 to to get through the gate.

Imagine dropping the price of a car to attend a football game. That’s so much money, but I can’t blame fans for wanting to go.

The Chiefs haven’t gone to the Super Bowl in decades. If you’re a fan of that team, then you go whenever you have the chance.

It might never happen again. As a fan of the Lions, I feel their pain.

As for fans of the 49ers, there’s a ton of Silicon Valley money tied to that team, which I’m sure is helping to drive up the ticket costs.

It should be a great game, but those looking to go are going to have to dig into their bank accounts. That much is beyond any shadow of a doubt.

Sound off in the comments with whether or not you’d go to the game with ticket prices this high.