Travis Kelce Says ‘You Gotta Fight For Your Right To Party’ After Beating The Titans

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce had some wise words for the fans Sunday.

Following the win over the Titans in the AFC Championship, Kelce took the microphone and shouted, "You gotta fight for your right to party!"

Watch him deliver the epic line from the Beastie Boys below.

“I learned one thing since I got here. YOU GOTTA FIGHT, FOR YOUR RIGHT, TO PAAAAARTTAYYY” pic.twitter.com/rnEz8KSGBV — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 19, 2020

This is the kind of energy that I love, and you’re a huge loser if you don’t agree. Kelce just punched his ticket to the Super Bowl.

If there was ever a reason to drink a beer and cut loose, winning the AFC Championship would be top of the list behind only winning the Lombardi Trophy.

If I was in Kelce’s shoes, I’d be doing the same thing. I’d be going absolutely wild on the mic after going to the Super Bowl.

This is the NFL we’re talking about. This is the biggest stage in all of sports! They’re 60 minutes away from winning the whole damn thing.

Why wouldn’t you want to party?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs) on Jan 19, 2020 at 7:05pm PST

I hope like hell he had a few adult drinks Sunday night. Now, it’s time to get to work and put together a plan to beat the 49ers. It’s going to be an epic time.