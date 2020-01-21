Politics

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls Democrats A ‘Center-Conservative’ Party

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 09: U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) passes through the National Statuary Hall January 9, 2020 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. The House has passed the War Powers Resolution to limit President Trump’s military action against Iran before seeking approval from Congress. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

William Davis Reporter
Font Size:

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez bemoaned Monday that there is no left-wing political party in the U.S., referring to the Democratic Party as a “center or center-conservative party.”

The firebrand freshman congresswoman made the comments during a discussion with left-wing author Ta-Nehisi Coates. (RELATED: ‘F**king Revolution’: Another Bernie Sanders Staffer Appears To Endorse Gulags)

“We don’t have a left party in the United States. The Democratic Party is not a left party,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “The Democratic Party is a center, or a center-conservative party.”

However, Ocasio-Cortez added that she and other left-wing members of Congress are working to change the Democratic Party from within. (RELATED: Anti-Israel Boycott Movement Exposes Schism Within The Squad, And The Democratic Party)

The remarks echo comments the congresswoman made earlier this month, when she said that she and former Vice President Joe Biden would not even be in the same political party if they lived in another country.

“In any other country, Joe Biden and I would not be in the same party, but in America, we are,” Ocasio-Cortez said at the time.