Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls Democrats A ‘Center-Conservative’ Party

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez bemoaned Monday that there is no left-wing political party in the U.S., referring to the Democratic Party as a “center or center-conservative party.”

The firebrand freshman congresswoman made the comments during a discussion with left-wing author Ta-Nehisi Coates. (RELATED: ‘F**king Revolution’: Another Bernie Sanders Staffer Appears To Endorse Gulags)

“We don’t have a left party in the United States. The Democratic Party is not a left party,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “The Democratic Party is a center, or a center-conservative party.”

However, Ocasio-Cortez added that she and other left-wing members of Congress are working to change the Democratic Party from within. (RELATED: Anti-Israel Boycott Movement Exposes Schism Within The Squad, And The Democratic Party)

“We don’t have a left party in the United States. The Democratic Party is not a left party. The Democratic Party is a center, or a center-conservative party” “There are left members inside the Democratic Party working to make that shift happen.” –@AOC pic.twitter.com/94717iI93D — Waleed Shahid (@_waleedshahid) January 20, 2020

The remarks echo comments the congresswoman made earlier this month, when she said that she and former Vice President Joe Biden would not even be in the same political party if they lived in another country.

“In any other country, Joe Biden and I would not be in the same party, but in America, we are,” Ocasio-Cortez said at the time.