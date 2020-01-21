Kansas City Chiefs Beating The Tennessee Titans Averaged More Than 40 Million Viewers, Ratings Lowest Since 2009

The Kansas City Chiefs beating the Tennessee Titans this past Sunday got some huge TV ratings, but the numbers were still down a bit.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the game averaged 41.11 million viewers on CBS, which is simply a ton of people watching.

Despite that, it was the lowest for an AFC championship since 2009.

You know the NFL is crushing it when they have the lowest ratings for a game since 2009, and they’re still averaging more than 40 million viewers.

The initial numbers for the San Francisco 49ers beating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship game were more than 34 million viewers.

THR now has bumped those numbers up to 43.58 million viewers. Just absolutely pornographic numbers for the NFL.

You can also count on the ratings for the Super Bowl going through the roof. That is 100% going to happen just like every other year.

The Super Bowl is regularly the most-viewed yearly event in television. Whether you’re a casual fan or a fanatic, the big game draws everybody together.

It won’t be any different this season when the 49ers and Chiefs meet Feb. 2.

Buckle up, folks. We’re in for a fun time!