Ohio State Named The Greatest Football Team In Big Ten History

Ohio State apparently has the greatest football team in the history of the Big 10.

USA Today reported that a compilation of final Coaches Polls revealed that the Buckeyes are the greatest football team in B1G history. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

They’re followed by Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State, Michigan State, and Wisconsin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Dec 28, 2019 at 7:12pm PST

I’m going to keep it real with all of you on this one. First off, let’s never forget my hatred for OSU.

I hate the Buckeyes. I view them as the enemy. Outside of bowl games, OSU is always the enemy, especially after stealing our B1G title.

RAPID REACTION: Ohio State beats Wisconsin for the Big 10 title. I’m heartbroken, and the refs absolutely screwed the Badgers. The officials should be investigated by the FBI! pic.twitter.com/rz8vkM2kIT — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 8, 2019

At the same time, I can 100% admit that they’re the best program in the B1G. They just are. That’s the reality of the situation.

You can hate them all you want, and still acknowledge that they’re a dominant program. They’re the only B1G that seems to have been elite forever.

OSU doesn’t rebuild. They just reload.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Dec 28, 2019 at 6:29pm PST

I’m sure you’re all stunned right now because I generally am at a constant state of war with OSU and their fans.

I still get paid to tell the truth, and the truth is OSU is the best program in the conference. That’s the truth of the situation.