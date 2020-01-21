Dad Crushes Kid During Wrestling Match In Absurd Video

One video has gone viral on Twitter for all the wrong reasons, and it’s absolutely absurd.

In a Twitter video posted by @wrestlingadvice this past Sunday, a parent can be seen running out on the mat to tackle a kid after a bodyslam. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Watch the absurd video below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

My friends, this is the definition of being an idiot and an over-the-top parent. If you ever find yourself fighting a kid during a sporting event, then you deserve to be locked up. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Was that bodyslam necessary? I’m not a wrestling expert, but I’d assume that it wasn’t. You know what can say with 100% certainty wasn’t necessary? (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

That moron running onto the mat to tackle a kid. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

I’m sorry, but our society can’t have any tolerance for this. We just can’t. Allowing parents to behave this way is nothing short of despicable.

This video represents everything wrong with parents who take kids sports too seriously. There was an official there. You let him deal with it.

You don’t rush out onto the mat to hit a child. It’s sad we’re living in a world where that even needs to be said.