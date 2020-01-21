Dana White Thinks Khabib Could Be Conor McGregor’s Next Fight

UFC President Dana White thinks Conor McGregor’s next fight could be a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“Conor wants Khabib. Conor always has a lot of options. He wants Khabib, that’s the fight he wants, and we’ll see what happens,” White told TMZ in a video released Monday. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

When asked who he wants McGregor to fight next, he told TMZ Sports, “I think Khabib makes sense too.” You can watch his full comments below. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)

It’s going to either be Khabib or Jorge Masvidal in my very humble opinion. After McGregor smoked Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246, he needs to follow that up with a huge fight. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)

The only two guys who fit that mold are Khabib and Masvidal. Nobody else comes close. It appears like White seems to agree, and leans towards the former.

Dana White is all about a Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch after #UFC246: “It’s the biggest fight in the sport’s history.” pic.twitter.com/vuxycdWtIz — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) January 19, 2020

Why don’t we try to kill two birds with one stone here? Why don’t we have McGregor fight Jorge Masvidal as soon as possible, hopefully he gets a win and then he can get a rematch against Khabib?

The obvious risk there is that Masvidal takes him out, and then the Khabib matchup probably isn’t happening. That’s the risk we run, but I’m willing to take it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jan 11, 2020 at 1:03pm PST

I can’t wait to see what happens. Whether it’s Masvidal or Khabib, fans are in for a fun time.