Donald Trump Responds To Praise From UFC Star Conor McGregor

Trump and McGregor praised each other on Twitter this week. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images, Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images, Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Shelby Talcott Media Reporter
President Donald Trump congratulated UFC star Conor McGregor for his big win at UFC 246 after the athlete praised the president Monday on Twitter.

McGregor tweeted at Trump on Monday evening, referring to him as a “Phenomenal President.” The UFC star added that Trump is “quite possibly the USA [Greatest Of All Time].”

Following the praise, Trump tweeted back at McGregor on Tuesday morning. He congratulated him for his “big UFC WIN.” McGregor beat Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a fight that lasted just 40 seconds Saturday evening. The win was his first in several years. (RELATED: PREVIEW: Conor McGregor Will Beat Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone At UFC 246 Saturday Night)