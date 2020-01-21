Donald Trump Responds To Praise From UFC Star Conor McGregor

President Donald Trump congratulated UFC star Conor McGregor for his big win at UFC 246 after the athlete praised the president Monday on Twitter.

McGregor tweeted at Trump on Monday evening, referring to him as a “Phenomenal President.” The UFC star added that Trump is “quite possibly the USA [Greatest Of All Time].”

Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA ????. Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet.

Early stages of term also.

Incredible.

Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America ????????❤️???????? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 21, 2020

Following the praise, Trump tweeted back at McGregor on Tuesday morning. He congratulated him for his “big UFC WIN.” McGregor beat Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a fight that lasted just 40 seconds Saturday evening. The win was his first in several years. (RELATED: PREVIEW: Conor McGregor Will Beat Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone At UFC 246 Saturday Night)