Former Florida Quarterback Feleipe Franks Transfers To Arkansas

Former Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks has transferred to Arkansas.

After missing most of the past season with the Gators with an ankle injury, Franks decided to hit the transfer portal.

He announced Monday night that he’d be taking his talents to Fayetteville to play for the Razorbacks.

Well, the Razorbacks missed out on D’Eriq King, but Franks isn’t a bad consolation prize. Arkansas was one of the worst Power Five teams in all of football last season.

They struggled all over the field, and their offense was laughably bad. It’s hard to win without a talented quarterback.

The Razorbacks get an immediate upgrade with Franks on the field. Is he going to be good enough to carry them to an SEC title?

Hell no. Not even close, but he’ll be more than good enough to make Arkansas substantially better. Even if they only win six games, that’d be a massive improvement over their 2-10 campaign.

Arkansas has a long ways to go before they’ll be competitive, but adding Franks is certainly a huge step in the correct direction.

It should be interesting to see what he can do for the Razorbacks.