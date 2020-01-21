Improve Your Golf Game With This Home Simulator

We may be in the middle of winter now, but the golfing season is just a few short months away. And there’s no better way to anticipate the first tee than practicing your swing. But what to do when the weather’s not exactly 70 degrees and sunny? Check out PhiGolf, a mobile and smart home golf simulator that helps improve your game even when the weather’s miserable.

Phigolf WGT Edition is controlled via your real golf swing, making it the perfect way to hone your shots without having to always hit the links. The state-of-the-art sensor picks up your swing and what it would be like in real life — allowing you to play the most immersive rounds of video game golf from either your office or your home.

It’s perfectly portable and lightweight, making it simple to set up and start a round wherever you might be. The gameplay uses two apps — just download the WGT Golf app to your smartphone or tablet, and play on incredibly photorealistic simulations of world-famous golf courses. You can also enjoy the amazing visuals on a bigger screen by employing screen mirroring to a smart TV.

If you’re not the only person in your family trying to hone your long game, PhiGolf includes options for multiplayer mode, so you can play with your family and friends, which also makes it a great source of entertainment at parties.

There’s also a swing trainer included in the Phigolf WGT Edition, so you can start playing without nets or balls, making for even more seamless setup.

Whether the weather isn’t suitable for a trip to the links or you just don’t want to fork out the cash, again and again, to hone your skills on the course, PhiGolf offers an amazing alternative to stay on top of your game all from the comfort of your own home.

You can find it here for $249, but use the code GOLF20 at checkout and you’ll take a hefty 20 percent off that price, lowering the final amount to $199.20.