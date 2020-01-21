Here’s Why Establishment Democrats Are Sabotaging Bernie Sanders

Establishment Democrats have begun sabotaging their socialist colleague Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, the short answer why is that they are afraid he could win.

Democrats have taken notice of Sanders’ polling strength in two big primary states, Iowa and New Hampshire. The self-described democratic socialist is polling just behind Biden, according to Real Clear Politics.

Sanders also raised more than any other democratic candidate in the last quarter, the Associated Press reported. (RELATED: Bernie Sanders Surrogate Says Biden ‘Has A Big Corruption Problem’)

The latest example came from the doyenne of Dems herself, Hillary Clinton, who recently said, “Nobody likes him,” in a new documentary when talking about Sanders. She went on to say that she “won’t go there yet” when asked if she’d support Sanders if he secured the nomination.

HILLARY ON BERNIE: “He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.” https://t.co/1J6DGUNioN — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) January 21, 2020



Another example of sabotage came right around the seventh democratic debate. A CNN moderator asked why Sanders told Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren in 2018 that he thought a woman could never win the presidency.

Warren is on the more progressive side of the Dem primary along with Bernie, though much of the socialist left is deeply skeptical of her.

“CNN reported and senator warren confirmed in a statement that in 2018 you told her that you did not believe a woman could win the presidential election. Why did you say that?” CNN moderator Abby Phillip asked Sanders at the debate.

Sanders denied the incident occurred, saying, “I never said that.” The CNN moderator then completely ignored his definitive answer, and gave Warren a chance to respond.

The debate followed a CNN report published Jan. 13 which said four people confirmed that Sanders told Warren in a December 2018 meeting that he believed a woman could not win the presidency. Two of the four reportedly talked to Warren directly after the meeting, according to CNN.

Warren later issued a statement confirming the CNN report:

Bernie and I met for more than two hours in December 2018 to discuss the 2020 election, our past work together and our shared goals: beating Donald Trump, taking back our government from the wealthy and well-connected, and building an economy that works for everyone. Among the topics that came up was what would happen if Democrats nominated a female candidate. I thought a woman could win; he disagreed. I have no interest in discussing this private meeting any further because Bernie and I have far more in common than our differences on punditry. I’m in this race to talk about what’s broken in our country and how to fix it — and that’s what I’m going to continue to do. I know Bernie is in the race for the same reason. We have been friends and allies in this fight for a long time, and I have no doubt we will continue to work together to defeat Donald Trump and put our government on the side of the people.

Some in the media have sided with Sanders, Mika Brzezinski included, who called Warren “brittle and completely weak” for confronting Sanders at the end of the debate.

California Rep. Ami Bera warned that a Sanders nomination would make it difficult for 40 Democratic House reps to run, saying they would need to “run away from the nominee,” according to AP.

“I come from a state that’s pretty damn red. There is no doubt that having ‘socialist’ ahead of ‘Democrat’ is not a positive thing in the state of Montana,” Sen. Jon Tester said, AP reports. (RELATED: The Key To Winning In 2020 Will Be Properly Explaining Socialism, Says Bernie Sanders)

Those 40 democrats would be in a difficult situation with Sanders as the nominee.

For the time being, however, Sanders is polling well, has strong fundraising numbers and now has been hit by several establishment Democrats, including one of his primary opponents.

Why? Because he has a real chance at this nomination and establishment Democrats can’t wrap their heads around it.

As Dems are running from Bernie or attacking him, Republicans have been defending the socialist senator from Vermont. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz said on Monday night’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that he believes, “they’re trying to give Joe Biden the field in Iowa and keep Bernie locked up in the United States Senate during this impeachment trial. That’s just how Washington works, trying to keep the populists at bay on every side of the political spectrum.”

Trump, who was in a similar situation in 2016, also suggested they are using impeachment to take him out of Iowa.

They are rigging the election again against Bernie Sanders, just like last time, only even more obviously. They are bringing him out of so important Iowa in order that, as a Senator, he sit through the Impeachment Hoax Trial. Crazy Nancy thereby gives the strong edge to Sleepy… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2020

….Joe Biden, and Bernie is shut out again. Very unfair, but that’s the way the Democrats play the game. Anyway, it’s a lot of fun to watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2020

“They are rigging the election again against Bernie Sanders, just like the last time, only even more obviously,” Trump tweeted, implying Nancyt Pelosi held onto the articles for a couple of weeks rather than sending them to the Senate immediately.

Politico reported that some swing-seat freshmen have participated in phone calls with Biden, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and most of them are leaning towards a Biden ticket.

“If we’re going to campaign on issues like Medicare for All and free college for everybody, we’re not going to have a winning message in 2020,” New York Rep. Anthony Brindisi said, per Politico.

“The wrong person at the top of the ticket — and I’m not saying who that is — there would be down-ballot carnage all across the country, and I think that people are starting to recognize it,” Democratic Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond and a national co-chair of the Biden campaign said to Politico.

House Democrats are hoping for a moderate, because a self-described socialist like Bernie Sanders might cost them their own seats and might cost Democrats the election altogether.