Older iPhone? Here’s Why It’s The Perfect Time To Upgrade

For Apple fans, the iPhone 11 marks as good of a time as any to upgrade your phone. Widely available in all colors, there’s a little bit of something for everyone across the new, three models (11, 11 Pro & 11 Pro Max) while sharing similar upgrades since the iPhone X, XR, and XS.

The iPhone 11 boasts great improvements since last time, but how does it compare to the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max?

Most notable are the cost differences, with an increase of $300 on the Pro and $400 on Pro Max, but first let’s compare what you’re getting from the 11 as compared to previous iPhones.

iPhone 11

The first thing to note (which you might not notice) is that the iPhone 11 is protected using ‘Gorilla Glass‘, a super-durable glass covering that makes your screen nearly unbreakable. Since 2017, Gorilla Glass has been funded by Apple to manufacture/develop the screen protectors in America.

Additional features include a 2-meter depth resistance to non-salted water (don’t take it in the ocean) and a coating to help keep your screen free from the finger smudges you may be reading through right now.

As for the cameras (what we’re all here for), the iPhone 11 has digital stabilization, capable of recording 4k video at both 60 and 30 frames per second (fps), with more mega-pixels on the front camera (12 vs 7) than the iPhone XR .

Camera features include: night mode, portrait lighting, advanced red-eye correction, and an ultra-sneaky audio zoom, which focuses your microphone on the target as you zoom in.

Don’t forget the new addition of ‘slowfies’, which records slow-motion selfies at 120 fps.

On the hardware side, the iPhone 11 has a stronger battery, lasting about an hour longer than its predecessors, as well as faster processing speeds. In addition to the updated iOS13 software, the iPhone 11 comes with the option of 256GB of storage, where as the XR was capped at 128GB.

iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max

For the Pro and Pro Max, price point is where you’ll see a noticeable difference. With the Pro starting at $999 and Pro Max at $1,099, it’s a significant jump. The price differences on the Pro Versions is mainly derived from screen size, battery life and design dimensions.

Cameras

Forget the measly two rear-cameras of the iPhone 11, the Pro and Pro Max have three cameras on the backside of your phone. The additional camera is a ‘telephoto’ lens; meaning while the iPhone 11 goes from 0.5x optical zoom (ultra wide) to 1x (wide), the Pro models goes up to 2x (telephoto).

According to Apple, the third camera adds the ability to precisely calibrate white balance and exposure, in addition to a better quality zoom. Overall, this should result in better quality photos with more vibrant colors.

Front cameras are the same across all three models, with a 12 mega-pixel camera.

Dimensions

All three phones have a glass back, with the Pros featuring stainless-steel sides, as opposed to the 11’s aluminum sides.

Here are the dimensions for the three models:

iPhone 11: 75.7 x 150.9 x 8.3mm

iPhone 11 Pro: 71.4 x 144 x 8.1mm

iPhone 11 Pro Max: 77.8 x 158 x 8.1mm

Display

The phone and display sizes indicate that the iPhone 11 Pro is a slightly more compact version, while still having the advancements of the Pro Max. The iPhone 11 has a larger screen size than the Pro, however it is at a lower resolution:

iPhone 11: 6.1-inches – 1792 x 828

iPhone 11 Pro: 5.8-inches – 2436 x 1125

iPhone 11 Pro Max: 6.5-inches -2688 x 1242

Battery Life

All iPhone 11 models benefit from having a longer-lasting battery life than previous years. For example, the iPhone 11 has an extra hour compared to the iPhone XR, with the Pro models lasting significantly longer by three and four hours.

According to CNET , in streaming video tests “the iPhone 11 lasted 13 hours and 52 minutes compared with the iPhone XR’s time of 12 hours and 7 minutes in the same test. In daily use, the iPhone 11 has been lasting about a day and a half.”

This is more than the official playback estimates from Apple. The iPhone 11 is estimated at 17 hours for video playback, with the Pro at 18 hours, and the Pro Max at 20 hours.

That is certainly a hefty battery life for anyone looking to watch videos on-the-go without asking strangers for a charge. 24 to 36 hours on a single charge should definitely but iPhone 11 users at ease.

Are you looking for more videos, more cameras or a smaller-sized phone? The iPhone 11 likely has the most customization of any of phone on the market if you’re willing to shell out the dough, so be careful about your decision and treat it for what it is; an investment!

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email our BrightBulb Team at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.