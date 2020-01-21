Jalen Hurts Will Wear Helmet Featuring Alabama And Oklahoma In The Senior Bowl

Jalen Hurts’ helmet for the Senior Bowl is awesome.

The former Oklahoma and Alabama will wear a helmet for the game this upcoming weekend featuring both of his old teams.

One side will be the Sooners and the other will be the Crimson Tide. You can check it out below.

Pretty cool moment here at the Senior Bowl: Jalen Hurts will wear a helmet representing both #Alabama and #Oklahoma during Saturday’s game. pic.twitter.com/L9iFSiPU0L — William McFadden (@willmcfadden) January 21, 2020

Here is an up close look at both sides pic.twitter.com/ja0IA7TOaD — William McFadden (@willmcfadden) January 21, 2020

This is a really cool thing for the Senior Bowl to do for Hurts. He balled out at both schools, and famously led the Crimson Tide to a comeback win in the SEC title game against Georgia when Tua went out.

Despite the fact he had to ultimately leave Nick Saban’s program to see the field, there’s no doubt Hurts is universally loved by both fanbases.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jalen Hurts (@jalenhurts) on Jan 18, 2020 at 10:36am PST

He is without a doubt one of the most popular college football players in the past few years. Even fans who hate Alabama and Oklahoma seem to support Jalen Hurts.

He’s incredibly talented, he wins games and he’s a class act. You really can’t ask for much more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jalen Hurts (@jalenhurts) on Nov 17, 2019 at 4:35pm PST

This really is such a cool move by the people running the Senior Bowl. It’s a great way to acknowledge how much he gave both programs.

Now, we’ll have to see what Hurts can do to improve his NFL stock. Despite what some scouts might think, I 100% believe he can find himself a roster spot in the league.

Jalen Hurts is definitely somebody I would want in my locker room.