Jaylen Brown Dunks On LeBron James

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown hammered on LeBron James during a Monday night win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Brown went straight at the three-time NBA champion, and the results were incredible. King James tried to jump with him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Folks, do we all know what happened next? Brown lit him up! Give the video a watch below.

BRON GOT BAPTIZED BY BROWN IN BOSTON pic.twitter.com/tCw5Dunut6 — Mickstape (@MickstapeShow) January 21, 2020

Of all people who should know better about jumping with a dunker, LeBron James should be right at the top of the list.

He’s a freak of nature athlete himself. He knows what happens when you try to block a slam and fail. Instead, LeBron just couldn’t get out of the way.

The end result is a video making the rounds all over the internet. Not a great look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston Celtics (@celtics) on Jan 20, 2020 at 7:16pm PST

To make matters even worse for LeBron James, the Lakers got boat raced right off the floor. All the way around, it was a very tough night for the NBA legend.

He got hammered on and took the loss. Not a great night at all!