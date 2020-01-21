‘2nd Amendment Has To Stand Strong’: VA Gun Rights Marcher & GOP Congressional Candidate Sounds Off

Virginia congressional candidate Jeff Dove Jr. spoke with the Daily Caller after marching with 22,000 other protesters at the Virginia state Capitol to protest Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam’s “unconstitutional” gun control laws.

“The 2nd Amendment has to stand strong or we’re no longer the United States of America,” he told theDC’s Anders Hagstrom. “That’s just the simple fact.”

Despite Gov. Northam and some members of the media painting the rally-goers as far-right and even racist extremists, the Monday event concluded without a single incident of violence. (RELATED: The Media Was Desperate, But Virginia’s Gun Rally Proved Them All Wrong)

Northam’s administration banned concealed and open-carry firearms from capital grounds for the event. Roughly 6,000 people went through airport-style security to make it into the fenced-off Capitol while roughly 16,000 others remains outside, many of them armed, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Dove Jr. is a U.S. Army combat veteran running in Virginia’s 10th congressional district.