Joaquin Phoenix Spends Time Comforting Pigs At Slaughterhouse Following SAG Awards Show

Actor Joaquin Phoenix joined a group of activists at a slaughterhouse Sunday night after the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Phoenix, 45, appeared at a Los Angeles slaughterhouse after he took home the award for Best Actor for his role in “Joker,” according to a report published by Fox News. The actor and a group of activists gave out water to pigs who were on their way to being slaughtered.

Phoenix was seen wearing the same outfit he wore to the awards show in an interview shared to Facebook by founder of JaneUnChained News, Jane Velez-Mitchell. (RELATED: ‘Joker’ Pulls In 11 Oscars Nominations For A Comic Book-Based Movie Ever)

“Most people don’t really know of the torture and murder in the meat and dairy industry,” Phoenix said. “I’ve seen it for what it is, so I have to be here.”

The “Joker” actor claimed we have a “moral obligation” to “expose” slaughterhouses.

“We have moral obligations to talk about it and expose it for what it really is,” continued the actor.

“We are so indoctrinated with these happy images of animals on farms, on the covers of meat containers, at restaurants and it’s a lie,” he continued. “I think people need to know the truth and we have an obligation to do that. Those of us that have seen it for what it really is, we have an obligation to expose it, so I have to be here.”