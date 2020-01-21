Kate Middleton Shines In Beautiful Teal Print Top And Pants Combo In Birmingham

Kate Middleton definitely shined when she stepped out Tuesday in a beautiful teal print top and pants combo during an outing in Birmingham, England.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve, button-up blouse that she paired with black pants during her visit to MiniBrum, a Thinktank in the Birmingham Science Museum. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

She completed the terrific winter look with loose hair and blue high heels. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

To say she looked terrific would be a serious understatement.

Judging by the pictures, a good times was had by all.

“Today The Duchess of Cambridge launches #5BigQuestions on the Under 5s, a landmark survey which gives people across the UK an opportunity to provide their view on raising the next generation,” a tweet from Kensington Palace read, along with several great pictures from the day’s event.

Today The Duchess of Cambridge launches #5BigQuestions????on the Under 5s, a landmark survey which gives people across the UK an opportunity to provide their view on raising the next generation:https://t.co/RkyFFmUnhC pic.twitter.com/9hAn8koR4G — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 21, 2020

Middleton’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before. Most recently, she got everyone’s attention when she showed up in a sparkling red, sheer gown during a royal reception at Buckingham Palace.

