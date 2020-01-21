Editorial

Kate Middleton Shines In Beautiful Teal Print Top And Pants Combo In Birmingham

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge reacts during her visit to MiniBrum, at Thinktank in the Birmingham Science Museum, in Birmingham, central England on January 21, 2020. - MiniBrum is an interactive, child-sized world, created in collaboration with schools, families and community groups. MiniBrum has different play zones including a home area where children can build their own dens, a burrow where children can find hidden animals, a race track inspired by Birmingham's upcoming Commonwealth Games, a construction zone with a climbing tower and a slide, a Post Office, and a salon. (Photo by EDDIE KEOGH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by EDDIE KEOGH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Kate Middleton definitely shined when she stepped out Tuesday in a beautiful teal print top and pants combo during an outing in Birmingham, England.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve, button-up blouse that she paired with black pants during her visit to MiniBrum, a Thinktank in the Birmingham Science Museum. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

She completed the terrific winter look with loose hair and blue high heels. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

To say she looked terrific would be a serious understatement.

Judging by the pictures, a good times was had by all.

“Today The Duchess of Cambridge launches #5BigQuestions on the Under 5s, a landmark survey which gives people across the UK an opportunity to provide their view on raising the next generation,” a tweet from Kensington Palace read, along with several great pictures from the day’s event.

Middleton’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before. Most recently, she got everyone’s attention when she showed up in a sparkling red, sheer gown during a royal reception at Buckingham Palace.

