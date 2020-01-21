REPORT: Kendall Jenner Spotted With Ex-Boyfriend NBA Star Ben Simmons Again

Reality TV star and model Kendall Jenner was reportedly spotted out with ex boyfriend and NBA star Ben Simmons after the celebrities spent New Year’s together.

Simmons and Jenner were seen together at Little Sister Lounge at the Moxy East Village on Saturday, according to a report published Monday by Page Six. The outing occurred after the Philadelphia Sixers beat the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden earlier in the night.

“They seemed together as a couple,” a source told the outlet.

The 76ers point guard and Jenner showed up at the club together and left together around 2 a.m. Canadian rapper Nav also joined the pair at the club.

The next day, the two were spotted sharing brunch at Bubby’s in Tribeca.

The new encounters between the two come after Jenner was spotted multiple times with Simmons. In December, Jenner was in attendance at a Sixers game in Philadelphia, and it was not her first. The two also spent New Year’s Eve together at rooftop restaurant Attico in Philly. (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Debuts Blonde Hair At London Fashion Week)

I’m so ready for Jenner to finally be in a relationship. She is the only “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star to not have any boy drama recently and it is finally time that ends. Hopefully, the star basketball player and Jenner will start a relationship and we can keep up with all the drama.