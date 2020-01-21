Fan Throws Starburst At LeBron James’ Son Bronny During Game

One idiot felt the need to throw a Starburst at Lebron James’ son Bronny during a Monday high school game.

In a video shared by Krysten Peek, a fan throws a yellow Starburst at the rising basketball star. Security quickly moved in to handle the situation, and the moron was tossed from the game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the video below.

Game was stopped and security was called out immediately to remove a fan that threw a yellow starburst or a piece of trash at Bronny James in the 3rd quarter. Be better, fans. pic.twitter.com/WzvmluebpE — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) January 20, 2020

What the hell is wrong with people? Why do people have to do such dumb things? I just don’t get it all. What would drive somebody to throw a Starburst at LeBron James‘ son?

Whether you like King James or not, I think we can all agree that throwing candy at children is a bad idea 100% of the time.

Hating has no age limit! . #JamesGang is build for it and well equipped. As we proceed https://t.co/6OzvGTxDEW — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 20, 2020

Luckily, the security handled the situation incredibly promptly. This is another classic example of idiots just finding themselves under the spotlight.

If you’re dumb enough to throw candy at a kid, then you deserve whatever comes your way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 0. (@bronny) on Dec 10, 2019 at 7:39pm PST

Props to Bronny for keeping his cool. I think it’s safe to say a lot of people wouldn’t have reacted so calmly.