Matthew McConaughey Explains What It Means To Be A Gentleman In Awesome Video

Matthew McConaughey dropped an incredible Instagram video for his fans Tuesday.

The “True Detective” star has “The Gentlemen” coming out this Friday, and that had him explaining to his followers what it means to be a gentleman. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Folks, it didn’t disappoint one bit when I watched it. Give his thoughts a watch below.

View this post on Instagram my kind of gentleman A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey) on Jan 21, 2020 at 8:23am PST

I could listen to Matthew McConaughey talk all day long. I could listen to him give life advice around the clock.

It’ll never get old. All the man does is spit truth for his millions of fans around the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey) on Dec 31, 2019 at 11:37am PST

His Instagram game also hasn’t disappointed one bit. I knew the moment the star actor arrived on the platform that we’d be in for a very fun time.

It’s nothing but Texas sports and words of wisdom we should all hear. Somehow, McConaughey made a video about unwrapping gifts must-watch content.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey) on Dec 24, 2019 at 8:45am PST

If “The Gentlemen” is a fraction as good as his Instagram videos, then fans around the globe are in for a very fun time.

You can check it out in theaters starting Friday! It looks like it’s going to be excellent.