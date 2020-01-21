Meghan Markle Takes Legal Action Over Snaps Of Her And Archie In Canada

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sent a letter to news outlets warning them that “action will be taken” if they purchase and or publish photographs taken under circumstances described as “harassment.”

“There are serious safety concerns about how the paparazzi are driving and the risk to life they pose,” the letter read, according to NBC News in a piece published Tuesday. This comes after attorneys for the royal couple issued a letter to the British press stating that pictures taken by photographers trailing the family under such circumstances will result in legal action. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

The letter went on to explain how paparazzi were already camped outside the royal’s home in Canada and attempting to photograph them with the use of long-range lenses. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

According to the outlet:

Photos of Meghan walking with her two dogs and carrying Archie in a sling were published in outlets such as the front page of The Sun newspaper on Tuesday and aired on the ‘TODAY’ show. News websites also carried photos of Harry landing in Canada after leaving the U.K. on Monday.

In October of last year, Harry accused the tabloid press of “ruthless” attacks against his wife, comparing it to “bullying.”

“I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditized to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces,” he wrote.

It all comes a day after the Duke of Sussex talked about the “great sadness” he felt after stepping away from his royal role and proceeded to join the Duchess of Sussex and their child in Vancouver Island.

“The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly,” the duke shared during a charity event for Sentebale posted on the Sussex Royal Instagram page.

“It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges,” he added. “And I know I haven’t always gone at it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away. And we certainly aren’t walking away from you.”

Prince Harry continued, “When I lost my mum [Princess Diana] 23 years ago, you took me under your wing. You looked out for me for so long, but the media is a powerful force. And my hope is one day, our collective support for each other can be more powerful, because this is so much bigger than just us. It is beyond privilege to serve you and we will continue to lead a life of service. So in that respect, nothing changes.”

Queen Elizabeth II issued a statement over the weekend releasing Harry and the former “Suits” actress of their duties, stating that they are “no longer working members of the Royal Family.”