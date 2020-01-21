‘I Was Laughing My A** Off’: Meghan McCain Mocks ‘Garbage’ NYT For Double Endorsement

Meghan McCain mocked the New York Times, calling it a “garbage publication” after its editorial board endorsed two candidates in the 2020 Democratic primary.

Whoopi Goldberg raised the concern on Tuesday’s “The View,” asking whether it was normal for the NYT to endorse both Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar. (RELATED: Meghan McCain Has To Ask Warren Three Times To Admit Soleimani Was A Terrorist)

WATCH:

Goldberg noted that endorsing two candidates marked a break in tradition, asking, “Is this what they’re supposed to be doing? Is this — is it their job to tell you who you’re supposed to be looking at, that there’s nobody else to look at? Isn’t that a little — it feels a little — I don’t think it’s a good idea.”

“I was laughing my ass off when I read this,” McCain jumped in, arguing that the NYT had the best access to all of the candidates and they still couldn’t agree on just one — and not only that, they chose two whose politics were as far apart as they possibly could be while both still being Democrats. “One is obviously far left, Medicare for All. The other is a much more centrist woman from the Midwest.”

“The final point of this, you chose both of the women,” McCain added. “Is this just — just say — I want a woman. I don’t really care about politics. I don’t care about anything else. Just double down on Identity Politics. I think it is a huge act of cowardice on the New York Times, but at this point I should expect absolutely nothing less from this garbage publication.”

“Wow,” Joy Behar shot back. “The New York Times is not a garbage publication —”

“This was a cowardly thing to do,” McCain interrupted.

“We don’t have to destroy the whole newspaper,” Behar argued, saying that she also disagreed with regard to the announced endorsements but wasn’t ready to attack the entire outlet over it.

McCain just shrugged in response. “I can,” she said.