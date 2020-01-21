Disturbing Video Allegedly Shows Former NBA Star Delonte West After Being Beaten

Former NBA star Delonte West appears to be in extremely rough shape these days.

Multiple Twitter videos started circulating Monday night of West, who most famously played with LeBron James on the Cleveland Cavaliers, after he was allegedly beaten in the streets somewhere in the Washington D.C. area, according to TMZ Sports. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

They’re incredibly difficult to watch. In one video, it appears he’s getting attacked. In another, he appears to be rambling incoherently to a police officer.

You can watch both of them below.

Apparently Delonte West was seen getting beat up in the street this Morning. I went to school with him and it’s crazy to see just how his life has gone downhill since the NBA. pic.twitter.com/chm6Sbu9h6 — Measha (@N90sKindOfWorld) January 20, 2020

Slim doing bad NBA need to offer him some help pic.twitter.com/b7MtTj9JAt — Maybe: Damani (@damani_givens) January 21, 2020

It also didn’t take long at all for the sports world to react on Twitter and offer help.

I see a lot dumb comments where folks making fun of Delonte west… this is not a joking matter …. I’m going to figure out how I can help him…. he need to be in rehab or something… — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 21, 2020

Delonte West’s former college teammate Jameer Nelson offers up his thoughts on West’s current tragic situation. We hope you get the help you need Delonte pic.twitter.com/EvhsmHSJNG — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 21, 2020

Delonte West needs help. He doesn’t need to be laughed at or judged or scolded. This is clearly a human being suffering from mental illness. I hope he gets the help he needs. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 21, 2020

This is tough to watch. Delonte West has been struggling with mental health issues for a long time. Hopefully someone — the NBA, his former teammates, @SaintJosephs — can help him. https://t.co/7w4ntMoQsH — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) January 21, 2020

This is just a tragic situation. West has a long history of mental health issues, and it certainly appears like things have taken a horrific turn since he stopped playing in the NBA.

He was one of the better guards in the league back in the day, and was a first round pick when he entered the league.

Now, he’s in the streets of D.C. in some serious trouble. Hopefully, the league steps up and helps him. It’s clear that he needs it.

I’d also encourage people to keep the jokes to themselves. Delonte West is a human, and he’s clearly not in a good mental place.

Let’s all hope this story only improves from here because we all know just how bad it could get.