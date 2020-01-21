Editorial

Disturbing Video Allegedly Shows Former NBA Star Delonte West After Being Beaten

Delonte West (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/damani_givens/status/1219409909827149825)

Delonte West (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/damani_givens/status/1219409909827149825)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Former NBA star Delonte West appears to be in extremely rough shape these days.

Multiple Twitter videos started circulating Monday night of West, who most famously played with LeBron James on the Cleveland Cavaliers, after he was allegedly beaten in the streets somewhere in the Washington D.C. area, according to TMZ Sports. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

They’re incredibly difficult to watch. In one video, it appears he’s getting attacked. In another, he appears to be rambling incoherently to a police officer.

You can watch both of them below.

It also didn’t take long at all for the sports world to react on Twitter and offer help.

This is just a tragic situation. West has a long history of mental health issues, and it certainly appears like things have taken a horrific turn since he stopped playing in the NBA.

He was one of the better guards in the league back in the day, and was a first round pick when he entered the league.

Now, he’s in the streets of D.C. in some serious trouble. Hopefully, the league steps up and helps him. It’s clear that he needs it.

I’d also encourage people to keep the jokes to themselves. Delonte West is a human, and he’s clearly not in a good mental place.

Let’s all hope this story only improves from here because we all know just how bad it could get.