Odell Beckham Jr. Has Core Muscle Surgery, Is Expected To Make A Full Recovery

Cleveland Browns superstar Odell Beckham Jr. had surgery Tuesday.

According to a statement from the team, the talented receiver had to surgery "to repair a core muscle injury."

The surgery happened in Philadelphia, and it’s expected he’ll make a complete recovery for the 2020 season.

Well, this is big news for the Browns and their fans. OBJ had injury issues over the past year, and they’ve now been dealt with.

Obviously, we wish OBJ nothing but the best. We never want to see anybody get hurt, especially elite players like Beckham.

He’s one of the best ball catchers in the league.

Having said that, the time for excuses is officially over in Cleveland. If they can’t figure it out with a completely healthy OBJ, then they’re just not built to compete.

He’s one of the best players in the NFL, he has the ability to torch defenses and he’ll now be healthy for the 2020 campaign.

Again, the excuses train has finally come to a halt.

