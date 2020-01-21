Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Parkinson’s Diagnosis, Calls 2019 ‘Most Painful, Miserable Year Of My Life’

Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that last year he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, calling 2019 the “most painful, miserable year of my life.”

“When I had the fall, it was pitch black. I went to the bathroom and I fell,” the 71-year-old rocker shared with “Good Morning America” in an interview that aired Tuesday. The interview was noted by Fox News. (RELATED: The Shocking Reason Ozzy Osbourne Just Ended His Affair)

WATCH:

“I just fell and landed like a slam on the floor and I remember lying there thinking, ‘Well, you’ve done it now,’ really calm,” he added. “Sharon [Osbourne] [called] an ambulance. After that, it was all downhill.” (RELATED: Sharon Osbourne Once Slit Her Wrists To Prove Her Love For Ozzy)

Sharon Osbourne then shared that her husband had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s 2, but it wasn’t a “death sentence.”

“It’s PRKN 2,” Sharon explained. “There’s so many different types of Parkinson’s; it’s not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it’s — it’s like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day.”

.@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: “The hardest thing is watching someone you love suffer.” Rock legend @OzzyOsbourne’s kids @JackOsbourne and @KellyOsbourne open up about their family’s new normal after their father’s Parkinson’s diagnosis. https://t.co/tYd0K3rQet pic.twitter.com/8ayAFwOi9M — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 21, 2020

Ozzy also recalled that it’s been almost a year since that terrible fall.

“Next month, a year,” the “Crazy Train” hitmaker shared. “Worst, longest, most painful, miserable year of my life.”

According to the outlet:

It is a neurodegenerative disorder that typically develops slowly over years, although not all patients are affected the same. It can cause tremors, limb rigidity, gait and balance issues as well as slowness of movement. There is no known cure for the disease, but patients can seek treatment through various medications and surgery, per the Parkinson’s Foundation.

It all comes after the rocker revealed back in October in a video on Twitter that he was still recovering from the fall and how it was taking longer than he expected, after having to have 15 screws in his spine and multiple hospitalizations following the accident.

“I’m not dying,” Osbourne explained. “I am recovering, it’s just taking a little bit longer than everyone thought it would. I’m bored stiff of being stuck on a f—–g bed all day.”

Message Regarding Tour Dates:

Europe Postponed

North America still in place pic.twitter.com/L4D1snosvs — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) October 9, 2019

In the same clip, he thanked fans for all their support before telling them: “Now will you f–k off and let me get better?”