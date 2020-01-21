Watch The Preview For The Upcoming ‘The Outsider’ Episode ‘Que Viene El Coco’

The new episode of “The Outsider” looks like it’s going to be terrifying.

The plot of “Que Viene El Coco” isn’t publicly known, but the title of the episode translates to “the bogeyman is coming,” according to Thecinemaholic.com. (REVIEW: HBO’s New Series ‘The Outsider‘ Is Incredible)

The episode looks like it’ll dive more into Holly’s backstory and Ralph’s journey and a major development with the tape of Terry is teased.

Give it a watch below!

I’d encourage all of you to watch “The Outsider” if you haven’t watched it already. Three episodes are out on HBO, and every single one is incredible.

I sat in complete silence when watching the first two episodes when they premiered earlier in January. It was some of the best TV I’ve seen in a long time.

It was right up there with “Westworld” and “Yellowstone.”

From what I’ve seen so far, I think there’s a 100% chance it only gets crazier from here. I can’t wait to watch it all unfold.

“The Outsider” is prime TV content, and I highly encourage all of you to check it out! For those already watching, I hope you’re all enjoying the ride!