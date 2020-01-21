Prince Harry Reportedly Arrives In Canada Following Departure From Royal Roles With Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has reportedly arrived back in Canada to be with his wife and baby Archie following the decision to step back from their “senior” roles in the monarchy.

The Canada news comes days after Queen Elizabeth II announced the family had reached a solution, according to a report published Monday by Entertainment Tonight.

The Queen of England announced that Markle and Prince Harry would lose their royal titles, including military titles, and would be cut off from public funding. (RELATED: Prince Harry Jumps Back Into Royal Duties With Announcement Of Invictus Games)

Prince Harry later addressed the decision during a charity event in London on Sunday.