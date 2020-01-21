Prince Harry Reportedly Arrives In Canada Following Departure From Royal Roles With Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has reportedly arrived back in Canada to be with his wife and baby Archie following the decision to step back from their “senior” roles in the monarchy.
The Canada news comes days after Queen Elizabeth II announced the family had reached a solution, according to a report published Monday by Entertainment Tonight.
The Queen of England announced that Markle and Prince Harry would lose their royal titles, including military titles, and would be cut off from public funding. (RELATED: Prince Harry Jumps Back Into Royal Duties With Announcement Of Invictus Games)
Prince Harry later addressed the decision during a charity event in London on Sunday.
“The UK is my home and a place that I love,” Prince Harry said. “That will never change.”
“The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly,” he added. “It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option.”
“Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding,” he said. “Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible.”
Prince Harry and Markle announced to the world that they would be stepping back from their “senior” roles on Jan. 8. After meeting with Prince Harry, Prince Charles and Prince William, Queen Elizabeth II announced the family was supportive of the decision made by Markle and Prince Harry.