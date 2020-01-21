REPORT: Graham Harrell Won’t Leave USC After Interest From The Eagles

USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell won’t be leaving the Trojans.

According to Bruce Feldman, Harrell is staying in Los Angeles after getting interest from the Philadelphia Eagles. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Harrell is viewed as one of the fastest rising offensive stars in the world of college football.

SOURCES: #USC OC Graham Harrell, who was a candidate to be the offensive coordinator of the #Eagles, is expected to remain with the Trojans, sources tell me & @AntonioCMorales. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 20, 2020

This decision is a bit mind-boggling to me. I know USC has a ton of money, is a good job, and is a big stage in the world of college football.

There’s no doubt about any of that at all.

OFFICIAL: @USCCoachHelton announced that OC @CoachHarrellUSC has signed a multi-year contract extension to stay with the Trojans! #FightOn pic.twitter.com/GWX0WsBuYr — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) December 17, 2019

However, there is massive instability surrounding USC right now. Clay Helton could lose his job at any moment. He’s going to be on the hot seat from the first snap of the 2020 season.

The Eagles are an NFL team, they would most certainly pay the same and there is probably more stability riding with Carson Wentz than Helton.

If Harrell wants to take a step forward, you’d think the Eagles would have been the smart choice. Apparently, that’d be incorrect thinking.

We’ll see if it works out for him when it’s all said and done, but this seems like a bold choice on the surface.