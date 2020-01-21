REVIEW: ‘Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez’ Is An Incredible Documentary

Netflix’s new series “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez” is an outstanding documentary.

Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez was infamously accused of killing multiple people. Ultimately, he was convicted of the murder of Odin Lloyd, and he was also acquitted of two other killings. (RELATED: Watch The Trailer For The New Netflix Documentary ‘Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez’)

On top of that, many details about his alleged sexuality and drug use surfaced after his shocking arrest. The Netflix series dived into the story of Hernandez, and it’s a must-watch series for fans of football, crime mysteries and great television.

The rise and subsequent fall of Hernandez is unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. He went from being one of the most talented football players on the planet to becoming a man who fired multiple fatal shots into Lloyd.

The documentary focuses on his alleged drug use, history of head injuries, sexual encounters with men, alleged double life, and history of anger issues.

I’m not going to spoil the nitty gritty details, but there isn’t too much new stuff here. In fact, if you followed the case as it was unfolding from the start, you won’t learn much at all.

Having said that, the way it’s all laid out is incredible. I’d encourage you to all check it out. It’s just a wild story, and the fall of Hernandez and the death of Lloyd will forever be one of the biggest tragedies in all of sports.

I’m not going to weigh in on his CTE and head injuries and the roles they could have played. I’m not a doctor, and I can’t say.

I will say this, there’s no doubt his brain wasn’t in a good place. Whether or not that impacted his actions is beyond me.

Just watch it. You can thank me later because it’s awesome.