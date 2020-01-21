Rob Lowe Responds To NFL Hat Picture With ‘Parks And Rec’ Tweet

Rob Lowe had an epic tweet Monday night about his viral NFL hat photo.

Lowe attended the NFC Championship between the 49ers and Packers wearing a black NFL logo hat, and it immediately set the internet on fire. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

hey Rob Lowe which team are you rooting for

“uhhh… the NFL” pic.twitter.com/BAdlRyk6gD — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 20, 2020

Rob Lowe is the Switzerland of football fans…#49ersvspackers pic.twitter.com/MAaDZkfPGk — Lance Ballance (@LBallanceRadio) January 20, 2020

Rob Lowe may be the first person in history to wear an NFL hat to an NFL game. pic.twitter.com/5esunlaadS — Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) January 20, 2020

Brown coat guy: big football fan?

Rob Lowe: Yup!

BG: Who you got, Pack or Niners?

Lowe: Yes. pic.twitter.com/3jmMcyqNWZ — Avry’s Sports Show (@Avry) January 20, 2020

Lowe responded to the viral picture of him enjoying the action with a fake quote from his “Parks and Rec” character Chris Traeger.

He tweeted, “I LITERALLY love football! And teams. Every one of them! They are all wonderful! Go teams!”

”I LITERALLY love football! And teams. Every one of them! They are all wonderful! Go teams!”

-Chris Traeger pic.twitter.com/u9y6B4EkE6 — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) January 21, 2020

These are some of the best moments in all of Hollywood. Lowe is very obviously a self-aware man. The NFL logo hat was simply an absurd choice, and that’s why it set the internet on fire.

He obviously had to address it. You just can’t ignore becoming one of the biggest moments on Twitter.

Dropping a fake Chris Traeger quote was the perfect way to do it.

Now, we’ll have to see what kind of hat Lowe rocks next. It’s going to be damn hard to beat the NFL logo hat.

That might honestly be the GOAT of all sporting hats forever.