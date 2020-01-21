San Francisco 49ers Will Wear Their Normal Uniforms For The Super Bowl

The San Francisco 49ers won’t be wearing special uniforms for the Super Bowl against the Chiefs.

There had been some speculation the team would wear throwback uniforms for the big game February 2, but that won't be the case.

According to NFL.com, Richard Sherman, Jimmy G and the rest of the squad will be wearing their normal road uniforms, which are white and red.

This is a smart call from the league to make sure the 49ers are wearing their traditional uniforms. This is the Super Bowl we’re talking about!

This isn’t some throw away game in the preseason! This isn’t Thanksgiving! This is the Super Bowl. It doesn’t get much bigger than this.

As a sports fan, we should honor routines and traditions. The Super Bowl isn’t the time or the place for alternate or throwback uniforms.

You dance with who brought you, and the 49ers need to be wearing their normal uniforms. Anything else would have been stupid.

While I don’t usually praise decisions at the highest levels of the NFL, the call on the uniforms was the correct one.