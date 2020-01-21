Former North Dakota State And Ohio Coach Saul Phillips Rescued Stranded Woman In Labor

Saul Phillips is officially a hero in the world of sports.

Phillips, who has been the head coach at North Dakota State and Ohio, was on the road to Nebraska for his current job at Northern State, according to blog post from his wife. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s when things took an unexpected turn for the worse. Phillips encountered some bad weather, and stumbled upon a young couple in a car with the woman in labor.

The woman was able to barely communicate that she was in the process of giving birth. Phillips called the authorities, and was able to navigate emergency service crews through the weather to their position.

Eventually, the woman was taken behind a snowplow with medical services to a hospital. Phillips proceeded onto his Nebraska location. I encourage you to read the full blog post from Saul’s wife. It’s truly incredible.

I know I call myself a hero from time to time. Most of the time, I’m just having some fun. This is actual hero stuff.

Finding a stranded couple in brutal winter weather, navigating in emergency medical services and getting out everybody alive is straight out of a movie.

That’s what we like to call a “free beer for life” type of situation. Saul Phillips shouldn’t ever have to pay for a beer again the rest of his days on his planet.

Once you save a woman in labor, your beers are free forever.

Good for Phillips for saving the day. He’s without a doubt the man!