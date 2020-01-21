Spread For The Super Bowl Is -1 In Favor Of The Chiefs Over The 49ers

The Super Bowl between the 49ers and Chiefs is pretty much a coin flip in the eyes of the oddsmakers.

As of this moment, the line is -1 in favor of the Chiefs over the San Francisco 49ers, which means it's a pick'em game.

This line is a fan’s dream. It’s not often you get a pick’em game in the Super Bowl. Usually, there’s a clear favorite.

This time around, nobody seems to have any concrete idea who will win. As a fan, I’m about that kind of action.

I want this to be a battle in the trenches. I want February 2 to a blow-for-blow kind of fist fight between the 49ers and Chiefs.

I want both teams to refuse to yield an inch. Given the fact the line is -1 in favor of KC, it would seem like the oddsmakers think we’re going to get exactly that.

February 2 honestly can’t get here fast enough. It’s going to be a lit time, and you know the beers will be flowing!

Sound off in the comments with who you’re taking to win the big game, and make sure to check back for my official prediction.