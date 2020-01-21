Taylor Swift Reveals Her Mom’s Brain Tumor Diagnosis

Taylor Swift has revealed that while her mom, Andrea Swift, had been undergoing treatment for breast cancer, doctors found a brain tumor.

"While she [Andrea Swift] was going through treatment, they found a brain tumor," the 30-year-old pop singer revealed in her upcoming documentary titled, "Miss Americana," per Variety magazine in a cover story published Tuesday.

"And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we've ever been through with her cancer before," she added. "So it's just been a really hard time for us as a family."

At one point, the “Me!” hitmaker explained that it is her mom’s current uncertain health status that has led her to scale back tour dates for her latest album “Lover,” with only four stops in the United States and the festival circuit in Europe.

“I wanted to be able to perform in places that I hadn’t performed in as much, and to do things I hadn’t done before, like Glastonbury,” the “Shake It Off” singer shared. “I feel like I haven’t done festivals, really, since early in my career — they’re fun and bring people together in a really cool way. But I also wanted to be able to work as much as I can handle right now, with everything that’s going on at home. And I wanted to figure out a way that I could do both those things.”

Swift continued, “I mean, we don’t know what is going to happen. We don’t know what treatment we’re going to choose. It just was the decision to make at the time, for right now, for what’s going on.”

“Everyone loves their mom; everyone’s got an important mom,” Taylor shared. “But for me, she’s really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a really big deal to ever speak about her illness.”