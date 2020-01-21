Tucker Highlights Lack Of Violence At The March For Life: ‘When Was The Last Time One Of Them Torched A Starbucks?’

Tucker Carlson highlighted the lack of violence from activists at the March for Life Monday night and asked, “When was the last time one of them torched a Starbucks?”

The Fox News host discussed a massive gun-rights rally that took place Monday in Richmond, Virginia. Media predicted “extremists” and “white nationalists” would attend the rally and that violence might break out.

“Nothing happened,” Carlson pointed out and called those predictions a “projection.”

“Thousands of law-abiding gun owners did what they usually do,” the “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host said. “They abided by the law.” (RELATED: Should Unborn Women Be Protected? Here’s What People At The Women’s March Said)

Carlson noted that it is unusual for conservatives to take part in violent protests, using the annual March for Life as an example.

“Honestly, who is really surprised that it all turned out fine?” he added. “Every year, the March for Life brings hundreds of thousands of highly impassioned activists to Washington. But when was the last time one of them torched a Starbucks? Let’s see. Never.”

Left-wing protests very often turn into riots, Carlson said. “What the left accuses you of doing, they are in fact enthusiastically doing themselves.”

“Portland [Oregon] police came under attack and had to respond with flash grenades,” he said. “The headline: ‘Protests remain mostly peaceful.’ In 2015 NBC News ran this: ‘Shots fired after Michael Brown anniversary.’ Here’s hoping your next office Christmas party isn’t ‘mostly peaceful.’ It’s pretty dishonest. But it’s also predictable. It never changes.”

“These are the same people opening our borders and emptying our prisons,” Carlson added. “They don’t care about public safety. It’s about power and it’s only about power. Remember that.”

