Wayne Dupree Weighs In On Media’s Dangerous Coverage Of Virginia 2A Rally

Political commentator Wayne Dupree weighed in on the media’s coverage of the massive pro-gun rally Monday in Richmond, Virginia.

Dupree slammed NBC reporter Ben Collins for calling the event a “white supremacist rally” on Twitter, a statement Collins later deleted. Dupree told the Daily Caller’s Anders Hagstrom he believed Democrats had come unhinged since losing the 2016 election to President Donald Trump, and that has manifested in Democrats panning moderate conservative gun-rights advocates and in the ongoing attempt to impeach and remove Trump. (RELATED: ‘2nd Amendment Has To Stand Strong’: VA Gun Rights Marcher & GOP Candidate Sounds Off)

Police estimates say roughly 22,000 people attended Monday’s gun rights rally in Virginia, with zero reported incidents of violence. Prior to the event, Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam suggested extremist groups were planning to incite violence at the event and declared a state of emergency. (RELATED: #BlackGunsMatter Founder Rips Media’s VA Gun Rally Coverage – ‘They Have An Interest In Chaos’)

As a result, rally-goers were banned from carrying firearms on capital grounds. Roughly 6,000 attendees went through airport-style security to enter the fenced-in capital, with roughly 16,000 remaining outside, many of them heavily armed.