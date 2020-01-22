Antonio Brown Is Reportedly A Suspect In Alleged Battery Case Against Truck Driver

Antonio Brown might be in some trouble with the law after an alleged Tuesday incident.

According to ESPN, Brown is currently a suspect in the alleged battery of a moving truck driver at his Hollywood, Florida, home. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Police attempted to make contact with Brown, who was reportedly at his home at the time of the alleged incident, to determine whether or not he’d face a battery charge, but weren’t able to get in touch with him. His trainer, Glen Holt, was hit with a felony charge of burglary and battery for the alleged incident.

The investigation is ongoing, according to local law enforcement.

Raise your hand if you’re surprised that Antonio Brown is now a suspect in a police investigation? I know for damn sure that I’m not.

This dude has been a train wreck for a long time at this point. Obviously, he hasn’t been charged with anything yet, but this is just the latest example of Brown being in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Does this guy want to be a football player or does he want to be a distraction? Currently, it’s borderline impossible for me to tell.

It certainly seems like he’s more focused on being famous than playing football. The police might as well just have an outpost at his Florida home at this point.

They’re there nonstop.

Hopefully, Brown is able to eventually get the help he needs. Watching him spiral downwards has been a bizarre experience.