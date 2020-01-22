The Best ‘Out Of The Box’ Gaming PCs For 2020

Many will recommend building your own PC to get the maximum out of your gaming experience, but for those who don’t have the time, researching online and getting recommendations from friends can be nearly as time consuming as a build. Let us help you out by relaying some of the best gaming PCs on the market for 2020, that you can plug in and play straight out of the box.

1. Alienware Aurora R8

At the top of everyone’s list is the Aurora R8 from the popular Alienware.

CPU: Intel Core i5-9400 – i9-9900

GPU: RTX 2080

RAM: (2) 16GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD + 2TB SATA HDD

This beast of a machine which sports the RTX 2080 graphics card along with the Intel i7-9700K promises smooth frame rates for anyone looking to game at 1440p or 4k. Some may complain about the price point, but in addition to the sleek design and build from Alienware, above-average customer service and warranties eliminate a lot of the headaches that might happen if something goes wrong.

As gamers know, holding gaming companies accountable for their product can often be a long time on the phone. As well, you can access almost every part of the PC without any special tools, making it easier for maintenance, upgrades and cleaning.

2. Corsair One i160

A slim, compact design, the Corsair One i160 packs a huge punch for it’s size. But beware, it’s one of the more expensive PCs on the market.

CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

RAM: 16GB – 32GB

Storage: 480GB SSD + 2TB HDD

Spawning from one of the highest-rated prebuilds by PC Gamer, this PC comes with the incredibly powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti which ensures top tier processing power, while liquid cooling keeps the system quiet during late-night expeditions that demand a lot of graphical power.

The price point (which everyone is quick to comment on) can be slightly sidelined depending on the build you choose. You can go with the lower model (i140, Core i7-9700K and a RTX 2080) or, upgrade even further with the i180 workstation model, which comes with a Core i9-9920X. Add in RBG lighting customizations along with the compact size and this PC flies under the radar in terms of punching power.

3. HP Omen Obelisk

Don’t be afraid of the Hewlett-Packard Omen Obelisk, it’s being touted as the best gaming PC for it’s price, here’s why:

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080

RAM: 16GB DDR4-2666

Storage: 256GB M.2 SSD, 2TB HDD

No frills (or gills?) here, the new model from HP is a highly-customizable PC with a ‘minimalist’ appeal of sorts to keep costs right around $2,000 and under. You may see the Omen listed at different prices with different CPUs, that is because of the high-level of customization HP provides on their site (a little building is okay, right?).

Once you choose your set, this may not be the PC you want to further upgrade. While its size is reasonable, there isn’t too much room inside for further additions. The RTX 2080 is meant to prevent you from such requirements, because without an elaborate cooling system and fancy RGB lights, it isn’t the flashiest PC. However, it really gives you a bang for your buck at this price.

4. CyberPowerPC Gamer Extreme

Don’t worry about the name, this isn’t straight from 1996, rather the CyberPower PC Gamer Extreme is a budget-gaming PC focusing on value.

CPU: Intel Core i5-9400F

GPU: GTX 1660 6GB

RAM: 8GB DDR4

Storage: 1TB HDD 7200RPM + 128GB SSD

While you may need more RAM in time, this PC is ready to go for all current games and is able to jump you into virtual reality (VR) out of the box. This electric and edgy-looking PC is for the now, but that’s not to say you can’t upgrade it in the future. Meaning if you need to adapt it for different VR packages down the line, you can.

The Intel Core i5-9400F is for the gamer who wants to play everything triple-A immediately, and probably isn’t big on building their own PC, which is why it’s on this list. Take care of it though, and this will prevent you from having to gut it or replacing it for the next generation of games. This is probably the best starter-PC on the list.

It’s a given that building a PC is very time consuming and requires a lot of know-how. The more time spent reading and researching the better off you’ll be, after all, these are big investments. If you’re not completely confident in everything you’re getting, look for better warranties and customer services to help you through any trouble you may have.

