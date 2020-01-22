Getting Dak Prescott A New Contract Is The ‘Number 1 Priority’ For The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are focused on getting Dak Prescott a new contract.

According to USA Today, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told the media Tuesday that getting their starting passer a new deal is,”our number one priority as we go into the offseason.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There was a ton of chatter last offseason about getting Prescott a new deal, and it carried into the regular season.

However, the wheels fell off for the Cowboys, and a new deal wasn’t agreed to in 2019. Now, with Prescott on the verge of free agency, Dallas needs to do something quickly.

Prescott wants a ton of money, and he wants to be paid like Russell Wilson or any other elite quarterback. This isn’t a secret at all, and it’s not a secret the Cowboys have seemed hesitant to give him that kind of cash.

Given the fact he’s had no postseason success, it’s not hard to see why Jerry Jones might not want to fork over a ton of money.

At the same time, finding a starting quarterback in the NFL isn’t exactly super easy. They don’t grow on trees in the league.

Once you find one, you kind of don’t have a choice in whether or not to pay them. The Cowboys will almost certainly make him one of the highest paid quarterbacks in the league. You can just simply bet on that happening.