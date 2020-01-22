Duke Star Cassius Stanley Throws Down Monster Alley-Oop Dunk Against Miami

Duke star Cassius Stanley threw down an unreal dunk during a Tuesday night win over Miami.
Stanley cut to the hoop early during the first half on an inbounds play, and he put on a show. The ball was lobbed to him, he caught it with one hand and proceeded to throw down a monster alley-oop dunk.
Watch a video of the ultra athletic play below.
CASSIUS STANLEY IS A BAD MAN pic.twitter.com/4hDznUXYV9
— ACC Network (@accnetwork) January 22, 2020
I’ll never understand how some guys are this athletic. I’ll never understand it at all. I don’t even know if I can touch the net these days.
Meanwhile, Stanley is out here throwing down dunks that look like they’re coming out of a video game. It’s unreal.
View this post on Instagram
It’s not just the fact he threw down the slam, but it’s the fact he made it look so damn easy. He just floated to the rim.
I can’t imagine what life must be like when you’re that athletic.
View this post on Instagram
Props to the Duke star for giving us a highlight for the ages. Even if you hate the Blue Devils, you can’t deny that was a hell of a play.