Duke Star Cassius Stanley Throws Down Monster Alley-Oop Dunk Against Miami

Duke star Cassius Stanley threw down an unreal dunk during a Tuesday night win over Miami.

Stanley cut to the hoop early during the first half on an inbounds play, and he put on a show. The ball was lobbed to him, he caught it with one hand and proceeded to throw down a monster alley-oop dunk. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch a video of the ultra athletic play below.

CASSIUS STANLEY IS A BAD MAN pic.twitter.com/4hDznUXYV9 — ACC Network (@accnetwork) January 22, 2020

I’ll never understand how some guys are this athletic. I’ll never understand it at all. I don’t even know if I can touch the net these days.

Meanwhile, Stanley is out here throwing down dunks that look like they’re coming out of a video game. It’s unreal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke Men’s Basketball (@dukembb) on Jan 21, 2020 at 9:34pm PST

It’s not just the fact he threw down the slam, but it’s the fact he made it look so damn easy. He just floated to the rim.

I can’t imagine what life must be like when you’re that athletic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cassius Stanley (@cassiusstanley) on Nov 23, 2019 at 5:53pm PST

Props to the Duke star for giving us a highlight for the ages. Even if you hate the Blue Devils, you can’t deny that was a hell of a play.