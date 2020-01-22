President Snow Is The Hero In The Upcoming ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel ‘The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes’

President Snow will be the hero of the upcoming ” The Hunger Games” prequel “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.”
As fans of the books and movies know, Snow was the villain of the original three books, and he was a brutal dictator of Panem. Now, he’ll apparently be the good guy. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)
Entertainment Weekly reported the following:
And now EW can offer eager fans a taste of what to expect with this first excerpt — and reveal Snow as our new protagonist, a teenager born to privilege but searching for something more, a far cry from the man we know he will become. Here, he’s friendly. He’s charming. And, for now anyway, he’s a hero.
I like this a ton. I love the fact President Snow is going to be the hero in the prequel, and fans of the book should agree.
We know about his brutal reign over Panem, his death, and we know a little bit about how he got there. However, we don’t know a ton about his backstory.
It looks like that’ll be solved in “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.” We’re now going to learn what happened decades before Katniss Everdeen became a hero.
Obviously, I don’t know anything about how Snow came to power that isn’t already publicly known. I’m assuming it came to be through a coup or revolution of his own.
No matter what, I can’t wait to read “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” when it’s released May 19, 2020!