President Snow Is The Hero In The Upcoming ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel ‘The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes’

President Snow will be the hero of the upcoming ” The Hunger Games” prequel “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.”

As fans of the books and movies know, Snow was the villain of the original three books, and he was a brutal dictator of Panem. Now, he’ll apparently be the good guy. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Entertainment Weekly reported the following:

And now EW can offer eager fans a taste of what to expect with this first excerpt — and reveal Snow as our new protagonist, a teenager born to privilege but searching for something more, a far cry from the man we know he will become. Here, he’s friendly. He’s charming. And, for now anyway, he’s a hero.