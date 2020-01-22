Gayle King Shares Support For Royal Family After Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Leave Roles

TV personality Gayle King weighed in on the royal family controversy following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to “step back” from their royal roles.

King supported the decision by the royal couple, according to an interview published Wednesday by Entertainment Tonight.

“I think that they made a decision that they think is best for them, and I know that I’m pulling for them one hundred percent,” King told ET.

King claimed it was “hard” to see the headlines after the decision was announced to the public on Jan. 8. (RELATED: Prince Harry Reportedly Arrives In Canada Following Departure From Royal Roles With Meghan Markle)

“It’s very hard to look at the headlines that said the queen was blindsided or they treated the queen shabbily,” she continued. “That’s why I really appreciate that the statement from the queen herself saying these conversations have been going on for a very long time. And so it was tough to see her get so battered and beaten because, at the end of the day, these are two people who are in love, who just want to be a family together. And it’s no diss on the queen. It’s no diss on the U.K., none of that.”

King revealed she hasn’t been in touch with the couple about doing an interview about the decision.

“Everybody wants that interview, of course. But I have not asked for it,” she admitted. “They will decide what’s best for them. They will decide.”