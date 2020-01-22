Gayle King Shares Support For Royal Family After Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Leave Roles

TV personality Gayle King weighed in on the royal family controversy following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to “step back” from their royal roles.
King supported the decision by the royal couple, according to an interview published Wednesday by Entertainment Tonight.
“I think that they made a decision that they think is best for them, and I know that I’m pulling for them one hundred percent,” King told ET.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
King claimed it was “hard” to see the headlines after the decision was announced to the public on Jan. 8. (RELATED: Prince Harry Reportedly Arrives In Canada Following Departure From Royal Roles With Meghan Markle)
“It’s very hard to look at the headlines that said the queen was blindsided or they treated the queen shabbily,” she continued. “That’s why I really appreciate that the statement from the queen herself saying these conversations have been going on for a very long time. And so it was tough to see her get so battered and beaten because, at the end of the day, these are two people who are in love, who just want to be a family together. And it’s no diss on the queen. It’s no diss on the U.K., none of that.”
King revealed she hasn’t been in touch with the couple about doing an interview about the decision.
“Everybody wants that interview, of course. But I have not asked for it,” she admitted. “They will decide what’s best for them. They will decide.”