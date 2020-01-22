HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Beats Nebraska 82-68. Badgers Improve To 12-7

The Wisconsin Badgers got a big 82-68 win over Nebraska late Tuesday night.

Heading into the matchup against the Cornhuskers, I made it crystal clear this wasn’t a game we could afford to drop, especially given the fact we were at home. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You have to defend home court. You just have to do it, and that especially applies when you’re playing a team like Nebraska.

Well, my guys didn’t disappoint at all. We drilled eighteen 3’s, and were dropping bombs like it was the opening days of the Iraq War.

Nebraska did their best to try to keep it competitive, but they just had no defense for our air raid.

Micah Potter and Brevin Pritzl coming off the bench for a combined 21 points was huge for Wisconsin. We need our bench to step up, and both of them have been playing well lately.

D’Mitrik Trice also balled out with a double-double after dropping 11 points and snagging 10 rebounds. The whole team is playing great ball right now.

Now, we’ve got a game against Purdue this Friday. Things are rolling for the Badgers as we’re 12-7 with a dozen regular season games left.

It’s time to get to work and start notching more wins! Go, Badgers, go!