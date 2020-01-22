Iowa Football Coach Kirk Ferentz Tells Young Kids To Learn How To Punt

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz thinks more and more children need to learn how to punt.

Ferentz said the following about punting, according to The Gazette:

Somebody said we have a punting crisis in our country and I couldn’t agree more. Any of you out there with a young kid, train them to punt. Train them to punt. Forget about golf, forget about offensive line, go out and punt. You could have a good future there.

I couldn’t agree more with Ferentz. I couldn’t agree more if I tried. You know what positions you can play in football with very little athletic talent? (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Punter and kicker. You don’t need to be Calvin Johnson to play either.

You know what else punters do at the highest level of football? They make millions of dollars. That’s right, folks.

Elite punters are also millionaires, and they don’t have to get their heads taken off in the process. They get paid a ton of money and don’t get murdered in the process.

While I usually hate Iowa at all times, I actually agree with Ferentz here. Learn to punt, kids. Your odds of making money as a punter are way higher than as a star quarterback.

For once, there’s some common sense coming out Iowa!