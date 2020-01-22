Editorial

Ivanka Wows In Striking Powder Blue Pantsuit During Switzerland Trip

U.S. White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump attends a session during the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Ivanka Trump definitely wowed when she stepped out Wednesday in a striking powder blue pantsuit during her trip to Davos, Switzerland.

(Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The first daughter looked just as fantastic as ever in the long-sleeve jacket and matching pants combo as she delivered a speech during the World Economic Forum. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

She completed the great look with loose hair, a polka dot blue blouse and matching high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

(Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

To say she looked terrific would be a serious understatement.

REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

(Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

“Our Pledge to America’s Workers is leading a global Reskilling Revolution! #WEF20 #Davos,” Ivanka tweeted, along with a great clip from her speech.

The first daughter’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted many times before. Most recently, she turned heads when she showed up in a gorgeous emerald green dress during her trip to Switzerland with President Donald Trump.

(Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.