Ivanka Wows In Striking Powder Blue Pantsuit During Switzerland Trip

Ivanka Trump definitely wowed when she stepped out Wednesday in a striking powder blue pantsuit during her trip to Davos, Switzerland.
The first daughter looked just as fantastic as ever in the long-sleeve jacket and matching pants combo as she delivered a speech during the World Economic Forum. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)
She completed the great look with loose hair, a polka dot blue blouse and matching high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)
To say she looked terrific would be a serious understatement.
“Our Pledge to America’s Workers is leading a global Reskilling Revolution! #WEF20 #Davos,” Ivanka tweeted, along with a great clip from her speech.
Our Pledge to America’s Workers is leading a global Reskilling Revolution! #WEF20 #Davos https://t.co/jBaqdeEUPI
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 22, 2020
The first daughter’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted many times before. Most recently, she turned heads when she showed up in a gorgeous emerald green dress during her trip to Switzerland with President Donald Trump.
Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.