Jessica Simpson Reveals Details Of Childhood Sexual Abuse, Addiction Struggle In New Memoir

Musician Jessica Simpson opened up about her battle with addiction and the sexual abuse she endured as a child in her new memoir “Open Book.”

Simpson detailed when the abuse began, according to excerpts from the book obtained and published Wednesday by People magazine.

Simpson claimed the abuse started “when [she] shared a bed with the daughter of a family friend.”

“It would start with tickling my back and then go into things that were extremely uncomfortable,” she revealed in the book. “I wanted to tell my parents. I was the victim but somehow I felt in the wrong.”

The “With You” singer eventually told her parents at the age of 12.

“I told you something was happening,” her mother said after Simpson told her parents during a car ride.

“Dad kept his eye on the road and said nothing,” Simpson admitted. “We never stayed at my parents’ friends house again but we also didn’t talk about what I had said.” (RELATED: Jessica Simpson Announces Release Of Her First Book And Says She Really Opened Up Her Heart)

The sexual abuse and pressure from her music career led Simpson to medicate using drugs and alcohol.

“I was killing myself with all the drinking and pills,” she wrote.

Simpson got sober in November of 2017 and hasn’t relapsed since.

“Giving up the alcohol was easy,” Simpson claimed. “I was mad at that bottle. At how it allowed me to stay complacent and numb.”